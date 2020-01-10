Severe Weather Storm Shelter Locations

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

ELMORE COUNTY: Open when GREEN
  • Shoal Creek Baptist Church
  • Elmore County Courthouse – Downtown
  • Tallassee City Hall
  • First Presbyterian Church
  • Redland Baptist Church
  • Tallassee Police Department
  • Deatsville Volunteer Fire Department
  • Town of Elmore Fire Station 2
  • Town of Elmore – Penny Parkway
  • Town of Elmore – 1245 AL Hwy 143
  • Millbrook Baptist
  • First Baptist Church – Eclectic
  • Eclectic Police Station
  • St James Family Worship
  • Tallassee First United Methodist Church
  • Coosada Town Hall
  • Adullam House Christian Academy
  • Harden Street Church
  • Elmore Community Center
  • Coosada Community Center
  • New Home Baptist Church – Titus

 

MACON COUNTY

  • Warrior Stand Community (357 County Road 5, Union Springs, AL 36089)
  • Fort Davis Community (17793 County Road 2, Union Springs, AL 36089)
  • Shorter Community ( 144 Old Federal Road, Shorter, AL 36075)
  • Liberty City (355 Lori Lane, Notasulga, AL 36866)
  • Franklin Community (1656 AL Highway 49, Tuskegee, AL 36083)
  • City of Tuskegee (The basement of Tompkins Hall on the campus of Tuskegee University)
