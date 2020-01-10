Severe Weather Storm Shelter Locations
ELMORE COUNTY: Open when GREEN
- Shoal Creek Baptist Church
- Elmore County Courthouse – Downtown
- Tallassee City Hall
- First Presbyterian Church
- Redland Baptist Church
- Tallassee Police Department
- Deatsville Volunteer Fire Department
- Town of Elmore Fire Station 2
- Town of Elmore – Penny Parkway
- Town of Elmore – 1245 AL Hwy 143
- Millbrook Baptist
- First Baptist Church – Eclectic
- Eclectic Police Station
- St James Family Worship
- Tallassee First United Methodist Church
- Coosada Town Hall
- Adullam House Christian Academy
- Harden Street Church
- Elmore Community Center
- Coosada Community Center
- New Home Baptist Church – Titus
MACON COUNTY
- Warrior Stand Community (357 County Road 5, Union Springs, AL 36089)
- Fort Davis Community (17793 County Road 2, Union Springs, AL 36089)
- Shorter Community ( 144 Old Federal Road, Shorter, AL 36075)
- Liberty City (355 Lori Lane, Notasulga, AL 36866)
- Franklin Community (1656 AL Highway 49, Tuskegee, AL 36083)
- City of Tuskegee (The basement of Tompkins Hall on the campus of Tuskegee University)