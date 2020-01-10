Warm And Breezy Friday; Significant Severe Weather Potential Saturday

by Ben Lang

It’s a rather mild start to the morning across central and south Alabama thanks to a breezy southeast wind and a mostly cloudy sky overhead. Pre-dawn temperatures range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Expect a mostly cloudy sky today, with scattered showers and storms possible by the afternoon. Rain doesn’t look all that widespread today, but go ahead and bring rain gear with you out-the-door just in case. High temperatures reach the low 70s. Expect passing showers overnight, with lows only falling into the 60s.

A wind advisory goes into effect at midnight. Expect sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph outside of any storms on Saturday. The wind advisory continues until 6PM Saturday evening. An enhanced threat of severe weather covers all of our area Saturday. The severe weather window opens around 10AM in west Alabama, and closes around 8PM in east Alabama. Primary threats remain relatively unchanged also- damaging straight line winds and tornadoes are the main potential hazards. Individual “discrete” storms could form ahead of the main line of storms Saturday. If they become severe, they would pose a threat for tornadoes. Tornadoes are possible withing the main line of storms also, but the more prominent threat may be damaging straight-line winds. The severe-level winds could be widespread along this line. Remain weather aware throughout the day and have multiple ways to receive weather watches and warnings.

The severe threat ends by late Saturday evening. Cooler air arrives as the cold front sweeps through. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 40s with a partially clearing sky. Sunday looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers returning by the late afternoon/evening as the front stalls just southeast of our area.

The front lifts back north early next week, and remains near-stationary and draped across our area through at least Wednesday. Expect numerous showers and some storms Monday through Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows only fall into the 50s. Showers and some storms could also continue next Thursday and Friday, though the front may finally push to our south Friday, leading to relatively dry weather going into next weekend.