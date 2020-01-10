What the Tech? New TV Technology at the Consumer Electronics Show

by Alabama News Network Staff

If you’re in the market for a new TV, you’re in luck. New televisions are due to come out just in time for the Super Bowl game next month.

They’re better than anything seen before.

Screens are what everybody talks about at the Consumer Electronics Show. One TV has a screen that’s literally paper thin that allows companies to put them in just about anything.

The trend now is making televisions that are hidden or disguised when they’re not being used.

LG will release 65” OLED TVs that roll up or down into a cabinet.

But while thin may be in, picture quality is key.

Samsung, LG and TCL are making huge screens now that, when they’re not on, they appear to be artwork. The picture quality allows them to look like beautiful pictures, down to a virtual picture frame.

Some of these TVs will be released later this year and others won’t be released for any time soon. What’s good for everyone is that every year right after CES, they drop the price of the televisions that are for sale in stores now.

Roll-up televisions are expected to be released sometime this spring. They may cost in the tens of thousands of dollars.