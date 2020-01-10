Wilcox Co. Man Charged in 2016 Disappearance of Clarke Co. Man

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Wilcox County man is behind bars tonight — charged in connection with the 2016 disappearance of a Clarke County man.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says 27 year old Termaine Nickerson of Pine Hill — is charged with capital murder — in the death of HyShawn Curry of Thomasville.

Jackson says the 28 year old Curry — went missing back in January of 2016.

He says Nickerson was later seen driving Curry’s car.

“At some point when he was missing this defendant was riding around in his car with the blood all in the car,” said Jackson.

Jackson said Nickerson’s arrest is the result of a three year investigation — spanning three counties.

“Wilcox County had jurisdiction, but Clarke County started off on the investigation and they’ve kept at it. It’s one of their citizens that got killed and he left Clarke County and end up getting killed in Wilcox. But again this case is by multiple counties, including Marengo.”

Jackson said Nickerson was arraigned in court Thursday and appointed an attorney.

Nickerson is being held in the Wilcox County Jail without bond.