Downed Trees and Debris Reported Near Greenville

by Alabama News Network Staff, Justin Walker

Multiple reports of fallen trees had crews working hard in Butler County, after Saturday’s storms swept through the area.

Just off Luverne Highway on the outskirts of Greenville, the winds and rain caused about six trees to fall onto one home. Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn confirmed no injuries were reported from the family living inside. A neighbor told Alabama News Network that everyone was okay.

“They’re really good. everybody’s good. Both houses beside us are good, so no injuries reported, nothing that cant be fixed,” neighbor Hunter Barrow said.

That is just a piece of the damages left behind. The heavy winds and rain began a little after 2 p.m. Fire officials and power crews say the damage was wide spread. There were numerous trees that had fallen across roadways throughout the county.

“Pretty wide spread. There’s trees down everywhere from out at Highway 10 to all the way up here, up Montgomery Highway. There’s I think they said somebody got paged that I can’t remember, they said there was trees down as far as they could see. I know the one we just cleared off 31 broke the power poll slap in half off the side of the road,” Clay Newton with the Searcy Fire Department said.

Local officials also say to stay clear of fallen trees where downed lines may be hidden.

They don’t want anyone getting injured in the aftermath of these storms.

The Butler County EMA confirmed no injuries have been reported.