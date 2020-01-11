Early Morning Macon County Crash Claims Lives of Two Georgia Men

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-vehicle crash just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, has claimed the life of two LaGrange, Ga., men.

Donald Wayne Grantham, 59, was killed when the 1994 Isuzu Rodeo he was driving was struck by a 1997 Buick Century, before leaving the roadway and overturning. Grantham was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Roland Lee Ridenour, 69, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Buick was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash occurred on Interstate 85 near the 30 mile marker, approximately six miles north of Shorter.

Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.