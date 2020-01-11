Fire Damages Vacant House in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery firefighters spent part of the morning battling a house fire on Thrasher Street.

Montgomery Fire & Rescue Spokesperson Captain Jason Cupps said it happened just before 7 A.M. in the 2700 block, just off Ann Street.

Fire crews reported seeing heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.

It was later determined that the house was vacant and neighbors confirmed no one lived there.

There were no injuries in this case. The cause is still under investigation.