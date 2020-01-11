Four Dead Across Southern Part of U.S. Due to Severe Weather

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say at least four people have died after severe storms swept across parts of the U.S. South. Three people were killed in Louisiana, including an elderly couple found near their trailer home Saturday by firefighters.

In Texas, one person died when a car flipped into a creek. Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding.

Weather forecasters issued tornado warnings for parts of Mississippi. There’s

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)