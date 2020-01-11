House in Waugh Struck by Lightning; Large Tree Down Causing Dozens of Power Outages

by Samantha Williams

A separate Alabama News Network crew spent the day in Montgomery, but following the storm and strong winds, the Waugh/Mt. Meigs Voluntary Fire Department had a busy day dealing with a home that was struck by lightning.

Lieutenant Brady Medley said a crew arrived to a home on Pinetree Drive in Waugh at 3:30, with reports of a house struck by lightning. A large tree fell on a power line, but luckily someone was inside of the home to call for help. Lieutenant Medley told us an outlet was sparking and papers caught fire: Both were shortly put out, causing little to no damage. The cause of the lightning strike is still undetermined.

“We don’t know right now if the tree may have been struck by lighting or if the house was actually struck itself… all we know is it could have been both. The tree could have fallen [or] it could have caused the house to the outlet inside to smoke or could have been an actual lighting strike to the house itself. We’re unsure at this time,” Lt. Brady Medley explained.

We’re told the entire road of homes on Pinetree Drive were without power following the incident. An Alabama Power crew was on scene working to get that fixed. As for the tree, Waugh/ Mt. Meigs fire officials said they are unsure who is responsible for cleaning up the fallen tree, but if they need to step up to help, they certainly will.