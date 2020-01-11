Lightning Blamed for House Fire in Montgomery County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network was on the scene of a house fire in Montgomery County this afternoon. The sheriff’s office says lightning from the severe storms is what likely caused it.

The fire was at a home on Hobbie Road in the Snowdoun community in south Montgomery County.

A mother and her 16-year-old son had been watching storm coverage when the fire started around 3PM. They were able to get out safely, along with their dog and cat.

About 10 units responded to the scene.

They were able to save the ashes of the mother’s husband, who died about a year and-a-half ago.