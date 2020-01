Nearly Two Dozen Trees Down in Autauga County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Crews in Autauga County are cleaning up what’s left of about 20 trees that fell during the severe storms that hit this afternoon.

At Deer Run Drive and Pine Ridge Road, a tree estimated to be 75-100 feet tall was uprooted. Luckily, it fell toward the road and not onto someone’s home.

Crews had been dispatched ahead of the line of storms, which made their response time quicker today.

No one was hurt by the fallen trees.