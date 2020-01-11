New Tornado Watch for Central and East Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for Central and Eastern parts of the Alabama News Network viewing area. The watch lasts until 8PM CST tonight.

A few tornadoes are likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible. Widespread damaging winds are likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible.

Counties in our area that are until this Tornado Watch include:

BARBOUR BULLOCK CHAMBERS COOSA ELMORE LEE MACON MONTGOMERY PIKE RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA

A line of intense thunderstorms over central Alabama will track eastward across the watch area this afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds will be possible along the leading edge of the line, along with the potential for embedded tornadoes.

LOCAL SHELTER LOCATIONS

SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS TIPS

This tornado watch is in addition to the tornado watch issued earlier for western parts of the viewing area, which lasts until 4PM CST today.

Counties in our area that are under that Tornado Watch include:

AUTAUGA BUTLER CHILTON

CONECUH COVINGTON CRENSHAW

DALLAS GREENE HALE

LOWNDES MARENGO MONROE

PERRY WILCOX

ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK WEATHER AUTHORITY RESOURCES:

Live Interactive Radar

Weather Authority: Facebook

Weather Authority: Twitter

Weather Authority: Web page

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings.

Stay with Alabama News Network on-air, online and on your phone for immediate emergency updates throughout the day.