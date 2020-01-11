New Tornado Watch for Central and East Alabama
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for Central and Eastern parts of the Alabama News Network viewing area. The watch lasts until 8PM CST tonight.
A few tornadoes are likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible. Widespread damaging winds are likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible.
Counties in our area that are until this Tornado Watch include:
BARBOUR BULLOCK CHAMBERS COOSA ELMORE LEE MACON MONTGOMERY PIKE RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA
A line of intense thunderstorms over central Alabama will track eastward across the watch area this afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds will be possible along the leading edge of the line, along with the potential for embedded tornadoes.
This tornado watch is in addition to the tornado watch issued earlier for western parts of the viewing area, which lasts until 4PM CST today.
Counties in our area that are under that Tornado Watch include:
AUTAUGA BUTLER CHILTON
CONECUH COVINGTON CRENSHAW
DALLAS GREENE HALE
LOWNDES MARENGO MONROE
PERRY WILCOX
A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.
Stay with Alabama News Network on-air, online and on your phone for immediate emergency updates throughout the day.