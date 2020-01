by Alabama News Network Staff

Three people have been confirmed dead in Pickens County due to severe weather.

Birmingham TV station ABC 33/40 says at least two of the deaths happened on Settlement Road near the town of Carrollton, the Pickens County EMA confirmed.

Pickens Co EMA: Two confirmed fatalities, multiple injuries on Settlement Road pic.twitter.com/MWpEOL9uje — ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) January 11, 2020

Pickens County is west of Tuscaloosa County, on the Mississippi state line. The area had been under a tornado warning late this morning.