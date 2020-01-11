Saturday Morning Update: Severe Storms on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 4PM CST FOR MUCH OF AREA

VERY WARM & BREEZY MORNING: The low-level jet continues to scream north this morning with warm and breezy weather as the atmosphere continues priming itself for the onset of severe weather. Temperatures are generally in the 70s this morning, with very gusty southerly winds. A wind advisory remains in effect for nearly the entire state until 9PM tonight as winds will be sustained in the 10-30 mph range, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

SEVERE STORMS ON THE WAY: This is an anomalous system for January, and looks more like a system we see in April, which is why there is such a concern for severe weather today across Alabama.

Severe weather will occur in Alabama today, with watches and warnings expected, and this has the potential to be a significant event for the state. The latest outlook from SPC continues all of Alabama in threat for severe storms today with the “Enhanced Risk” (level 3/5) covering just about the entire state of Alabama.

Reminder to not focus on the colors or lines on the maps, all 67 counties of Alabama are the threat of severe weather today and the most important thing is to be prepared for the threat. It is not out of the question in future updates, that some of the state could be upgraded to the Level 4/5 “Moderate Risk.”

All modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph with perhaps some higher gusts, and hail. We expect a line of strong/severe storms to sweep through the state today with damaging winds and some embedded tornadoes.

There is a tremendous amount of wind energy with this system and the line will be capable of producing widespread wind damage, and on a day like today, I would suggest going through your tornado safety action plan if you are in a severe thunderstorm warning. Many trees will likely be blown down by this line of severe storms. Bottom line is to take severe thunderstorm warnings seriously today. We also note, if we see some of those discrete supercells out ahead of the main line, we could see a few strong tornadoes, EF2+ today.

TIMING: The main window for the core threat of severe weather in Alabama is roughly 10AM-7PM. By tonight, the storms are out of here and the threat is over.

RAINFALL: Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely tomorrow; thankfully the storms will be moving quickly, which should help to mitigate major flooding issues.

CALL TO ACTION: Everyone will need a good, reliable way of getting severe weather warnings today when they are needed. Be sure WEA (“emergency alerts”) are enabled on your phone, and download the free Alabama News Network weather app as well. Have a NOAA Weather Radio in your home and business. Never rely on an outdoor siren.

Identify the safe place in your home…in a site built home, it is a small room on the lowest floor, near the center of the home, and away from windows. Be sure everybody in the family knows where that safe place is, and in that room you need helmets for everyone in your family. We also recommend having a portable air horn for everyone, as well as hard sole shoes. If you live in a mobile home, you cannot stay there if you are in a tornado warning polygon. Know the location of the nearest shelter or site built structure that is available. And, today I would recommend not being in a mobile home if you are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

We walk a fine line with events like this; we have to spread the word and clearly outline the danger, but at the same time we won’t want to spread storm anxiety. Understand, just have a way of getting warnings and have a good plan, and we will get through the day together just fine.

Stay weather aware today!

Ryan