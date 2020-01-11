Storm Threat a Reminder of Wetumpka Tornado Last January

by Alabama News Network Staff

The severe weather threat we are facing brings back painful memories for many people in Wetumpka. It was January 19, 2019 that an EF-2 tornado hit near downtown with winds of up to 135 mph.

People in Wetumpka know all too well that tornado season doesn’t take a break during the winter months.

“Looking back almost a year ago, the big thing to remember is preparedness,” Elmore County Emergency Management Agency Director Keith Barnett told Alabama News Network.

A year ago, there was no loss of life in Wetumpka. But First Presbyterian Church was destroyed and First Baptist Church and the Wetumpka Police Department had extensive damage, as did many homes. The area that was hit was just across the Coosa River from downtown.

Elmore County has a storm shelter system to make sure people know where the shelters are located and when they open. Barnett says they typically will open once a tornado watch is issued for Elmore County.

With several days to prepare, Barnett hopes that everyone has heeded the warnings and has made a plan.

CLICK HERE to get more emergency information from Elmore County EMA