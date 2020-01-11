Tornado Watch Until 4PM for Much of Area

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for much of the area until 4PM CST today.

The primary threats include a few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible, plus widespread damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely.

An extensive squall line will move quickly east from southeast Louisiana and central Mississippi into Alabama. A few supercells may also form ahead of the line this afternoon. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the expected hazards.

Counties in our area that are under this Tornado Watch include:

AUTAUGA   BUTLER   CHILTON
CONECUH   COVINGTON  CRENSHAW
DALLAS  GREENE  HALE
LOWNDES  MARENGO  MONROE
PERRY  WILCOX

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.

Stay with Alabama News Network on-air, online and on your phone for immediate emergency updates throughout the day.

