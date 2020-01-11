Tornado Watch Until 4PM for Much of Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for much of the area until 4PM CST today.

The primary threats include a few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible, plus widespread damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely.

An extensive squall line will move quickly east from southeast Louisiana and central Mississippi into Alabama. A few supercells may also form ahead of the line this afternoon. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the expected hazards.

Counties in our area that are under this Tornado Watch include:

AUTAUGA BUTLER CHILTON

CONECUH COVINGTON CRENSHAW

DALLAS GREENE HALE

LOWNDES MARENGO MONROE

PERRY WILCOX

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings.

