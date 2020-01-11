Tornado Watch Until 4PM for Much of Area
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for much of the area until 4PM CST today.
The primary threats include a few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible, plus widespread damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely.
An extensive squall line will move quickly east from southeast Louisiana and central Mississippi into Alabama. A few supercells may also form ahead of the line this afternoon. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the expected hazards.
Counties in our area that are under this Tornado Watch include:
AUTAUGA BUTLER CHILTON
CONECUH COVINGTON CRENSHAW
DALLAS GREENE HALE
LOWNDES MARENGO MONROE
PERRY WILCOX
A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.
Stay with Alabama News Network on-air, online and on your phone for immediate emergency updates throughout the day.