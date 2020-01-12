Hymnal Found in Home Destroyed by Fire; GoFundMe Page Set to Help Family

by Mandy McQueen

After a fire which destroyed a home and left a family devastated on Saturday, comes a sign of hope.

Alabama News Network was on the scene of a house fire in Montgomery County which started around 3 pm on Saturday. The sheriff’s office says lightning from severe storms that moved through the area is what likely started the blaze.

A mother and her 16-year-old son had been watching storm coverage when the fire started at their home on Hobbie Road in the Snowdoun community. They were able to get out safely, along with their pets and the ashes of the mother’s husband, who died about a year and-a-half ago.

On Sunday, the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department returned to the house to hit hot spots and recover anything the homeowner may want when in the ashes they came across a page from a hymnal that read, ‘Hold to God’s Unchanging Hand.’

The Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department posted the photo to Facebook saying, “God always leaves a message.”

Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department has also set up a GoFundMe page to help the family. According to the post, the mother and son lost everything in the fire.

