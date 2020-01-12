Ill Newborn Recovered after Parents Take Her From Hospital

by Alabama News Network Staff

MANY, La. (AP) – Authorities say the parents of a seriously ill newborn have been arrested in Alabama after they took the child away from a Louisiana hospital. Louisiana State Police say the baby girl was born early Sunday with a life-threatening condition. Police say she was to be transferred from Sabine Medical Center in western Louisiana to a hospital in Shreveport. But the parents left the medical center with her. An endangered child alert was issued. And state police reported at mid-morning that the couple had been arrested in Monroeville, Alabama. The baby girl was recovered and hospitalized in stable condition.

