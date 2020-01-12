Recovery Begins After Storms that Kill 11 in Midwest, South

Thousands remain without electrical power from storms that ravaged parts of the South and Midwest, causing 11 deaths. The National Weather Service says it was a tornado packing winds of at leas 134 mph (215 kph ) that hit Alabama’s Pickens County on Saturday, killing three. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey praised the state’s first responders Sunday in a statement expressing grief over the loss of life. A tornado with 135 mph winds hit northwest Louisiana, where authorities say three people died, including a man crushed to death in his bed when a tree fell on his home.
