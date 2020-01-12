Showers And Storms Return Tonight, Become Widespread Monday

by Ben Lang

It was a cooler and foggy start to the morning, but there was a little sunshine after the fog dissipated. Clouds rolled back in this afternoon, and some showers and even storms formed across the southeast. These showers and storms are developing along a north advancing warm front, which is actually the cold front that pushed south of our area last night. Showers and storms increase in coverage tonight and could be rather widespread by Monday morning. Temperatures won’t drop much tonight, with lows near 60°.

Rain could be fairly widespread and heavy at times Monday. Although storms are possible they are unlikely to become severe. Highs reach the low 70s. At least a scattered coverage of showers and storms continue Monday night, with lows in the low 60s.

The surface front remains near our area Tuesday and Wednesday. However, it may lift just enough to the northwest to keep the focus for more widespread showers and storms just northwest of our area. Still, expect at least scattered showers around in area both Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms could continue into Tuesday and Wednesday night also. Another front may finally push south of our area on Thursday. However, there’s also a chance for some showers and storms on Thursday as the front moves through. Similar to Saturday night, this front likely stalls just to our south. It lifts back north as a warm front Friday, producing another chance for rain. However, Friday features showers of a more scattered variety.

A strong storm system approaches our area Saturday. That brings another chance for showers and storms with it. While this will be a stronger system and severe weather may not be out of the question, this doesn’t quite have the appearance of last Saturday’s (yesterday’s) system. At this point, severe storms don’t look very likely, but we’ll keep an eye on the potential. Dry weather finally returns next Sunday, but so do cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the 50s next Sunday afternoon with lows in the 30s. MLK day looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.