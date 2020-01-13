Ivey Remains Noncommittal on Refugee Settlements in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey is remaining uncommitted on whether Alabama will accept the resettlement of new refugees.

Alabama is one of a handful of states that hasn’t announced a decision after President Donald Trump said agencies must get written permission from state and local officials when they want to resettle refugees beyond June 2020. Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said Monday the governor’s office is still undecided.

She says it’s considering Trump’s decision and consulting with the State Department and other entities.

