MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Changes in avg. body temperature + Sugar in soda decreases in the U.K.

by Samantha Williams

98.6 degrees has long been considered the normal temperature for a healthy person, but Stanford University researchers say human body temperatures have gradually fallen over the past century and a half. They believe the actual number is 97.5… more than a degree cooler.

Plus, an analysis published in ‘BMC Medicine’ says soft drink makers are helping to fight childhood obesity by reducing their products’ sugar content.

In the nearly two years since the U.K. imposed a sugary drink tax, the total amount of sugar sold in them has fallen nearly 30%. According to researchers, that decline is due largely to their recipes being tweaked to include less sugar.