Missing Greenville Man Last Heard from in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Harley Scott Knight has been reported missing to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Knight was last seen on January 8, at 6:00 p.m. He was last seen by his mother at his residence located on Halso Mill Road in Greenville. Knight called his mother on Friday, January 10, from Hollywood Feeds located off of Troy Highway in Montgomery.

Knight has been diagnosed with a medical condition that causes him to get disorganized and not realize what he is doing. He does not have a cell phone with him and was last seen travelling on foot.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of missing person Harley Scott Knight, call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP(7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!