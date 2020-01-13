Missing Tallassee Woman Possibly Suffering from Judgment Impairment Condition

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Judy Jackson Kennebrew. Kennebrew is a 65-year-old female that may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgement.

Kennebrew has a small scar on the bridge of her nose, a square scar on her upper right thigh, and a burn/skin graft on top of her right hand. She was possibly wearing gray or black dress slacks in the area of Jackson Lane in Tallassee, around 6:00 pm on January 8.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kennebrew, contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 825-4264 or call 911.