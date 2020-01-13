Montgomery Man Found Fatally Shot in Car on Monticello Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was discovered Sunday afternoon. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5900 block of Monticello Drive on Sunday, January 12, around 1 p.m. in reference to a report of a deceased subject.

At the scene, they located James Courtney McCord, 32, of Montgomery in a vehicle. The cause of death initially was unknown. Further investigation and forensic evaluation determined that the victim had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

The circumstances remain under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation. Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.