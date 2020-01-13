Pike Road Burglary Suspects Lead Police on Multi-County Chase

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two women are behind bars after leading authorities on a chase that crossed county lines.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say the chase started after deputies responded to a robbery and burglary call at a Pike Road home around 11 Monday morning.

Authorities say the suspects then led deputies on a chase for about 30 minutes, crossing over into Macon County. They say the suspects then gave up and turned themselves in.

The two women have both been charged with 2nd degree robbery and 1st degree burglary.