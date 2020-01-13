Rain/Storms Lingering Through Midweek

by Shane Butler

This cloudy and wet weather pattern is here through late Wednesday. A frontal boundary continues to hover over the region. As a result, occasional rain and storms will move through the area. We’ve already seen 3 to 5 inch rainfall across some spots and there’s more on the way. An additional 1-2 inches is possible through Wednesday. So far storms with system haven’t gone severe but we can’t rule that out with future storms. It’s looking like a slight break in the rain activity Thursday and Friday. This may help us briefly dry out before more rain and storms move in Saturday. This system will bring in rain along with storms and some of these could be strong to severe. Another cold front will sweep through the area late Saturday and this will usher in much colder air. We expect sunny skies but temps will only manage 50s for highs and lows in the lower 30s early next week.