Very Warm and Wet at Times this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

VERY MILD, UNSETTLED WEEK AHEAD: A warm front is very slowly moving north through the state and that will keep our weather active across the state this week. We are going to maintain high daily rain chances with scattered to numerous showers and storms from time to time, with the greatest coverage of convection during the peak heating of the day. Highs each day will be well into the 70s, which are nearly twenty degrees above average for the middle of January. There could be a few stronger storms possible these days as well, due to higher instability values, but the overall severe weather threat remains low. However, we are going to be dealing with periods of rain on a daily basis, so you’ll need to keep the rain gear close to hand each day. There will be pockets of heavy rainfall mixed in as well, and we could see some areas of flooding, so beware!!!

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A weak cold front will move through the area, which will lower our rain chances, but we will continue to have a chance of showers and some thunder, but the convection will be more scattered. Highs will be in the mid-60s to the mid-70s.

STORMS NEXT WEEKEND: By Friday, we will be watching a developing storm system to our west, as it will send a cold front into the Southeast as we head into next weekend. On Saturday, we will begin to increase our rain chances with the approach of the front. Storms do look to be a possibility, and we may have some stronger storms, but for now, the severe weather threat is low as the better dynamics will be well north of the state. Of course, we will be watching trends this week as thing can change. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the lower 70s. Sunday looks to be nice and dry and we’ll finally see a good bit of sunshine, but it will be much cooler behind the front with 50s expected.

Rainfall totals between now and the time the rain finally pushes out of the area on Saturday should be in the 2-3 range, with isolated higher amounts. Some flash flooding will be possible, but the main concern will be rises along local waterways, which are already running full.

Stay dry!!!

Ryan