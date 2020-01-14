Atlanta Braves Renaming New Stadium Following Bank Merger

by Alabama News Network Staff

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) – The Atlanta Braves say they’ll soon reveal a new name for their stadium in the city’s northwest suburbs.

An announcement is planned for Tuesday at the ballpark near Smyrna.

The stadium has been called SunTrust Park since it opened in 2017. Atlanta-based SunTrust later merged with Charlotte, North Carolina-based BB&T to create a bank known as Truist.

