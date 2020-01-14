Breaking: Suspicious Package Found in Greenville

Alabama News Network is working to get more information about a suspicious package found in Greenville this morning. We have a crew on the way to the scene.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn says the package is near the Butler County Courthouse. The area around the courthouse is now closed to the public.

