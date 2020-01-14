Breaking: Suspicious Package Found in Greenville

by Alabama News Network Staff

**UPDATE**

The package has been removed and the courthouse is now open to normal traffic. https://t.co/PlAbXxTKIR — Chief Justin Lovvorn (@justin_lovvorn) January 14, 2020

**ORIGINAL STORY**

Alabama News Network is working to get more information about a suspicious package found in Greenville this morning. We have a crew on the way to the scene.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn says the package is near the Butler County Courthouse. The area around the courthouse is now closed to the public.

The circle around the Butler County Courthouse is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic until further notice today due to a suspicious package in that area area. More information will be available later. pic.twitter.com/KslyU4SZ6Z — Chief Justin Lovvorn (@justin_lovvorn) January 14, 2020

