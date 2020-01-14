Clouds & Rain Linger

by Shane Butler

A rather cloudy and wet weather pattern remains in place across the state. A frontal boundary will continue to linger over the area into Wednesday but should push southward later Wednesday. In the mean time, mild temps remain along with clouds and rain at times. Fog may settle in and reduce visibility, especially at night and during the morning hours. We begin to see a little drier/cooler air slip into the area Thursday through Friday. Temps fall into the 60s for highs and lows in the 40s. Another frontal system moves into the state Saturday. We expect a round of rain/storms to work through our area. There could be a few strong storms accompanying this system. It’s a one day event as high pressure and much colder air returns Sunday into early next week. We dry out but the air will be much colder and highs only manage 50s and lows fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Looks like winter will be making a returns most of next week.