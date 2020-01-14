HELPFUL NEWS: Senator Doug Jones and Team Hosting FAFSA Workshops Across Alabama
U.S. Senator Doug Jones announced his local staff members will host a series of workshops across Alabama to assist students and their families fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). We’re told these events are free and open to the public.
In 2018, Alabama high school graduates missed out on an estimated $57.5 million in federal grants by not completing the FAFSA. Only about half of Alabama’s graduates filled out the form, leaving millions in free college assistance on the table.
Senator Jones has been a leading advocate in the U.S. Senate to reform the burdensome process of filling out the 108-question FAFSA form. Last month, Senator Jones led bipartisan legislation that was signed into law to begin the process of simplifying the FAFSA. It made long-overdue changes to the lengthy and often intimidating process, reducing the number of questions on the form by up to 22.
DETAILS: FAFSA WORKSHOPS
TUESDAY, JANUARY 28:
SOUTH ALABAMA
WHERE: University of South Alabama, Mitchell College of Business, Room 140, 5811 USA Drive South, Mobile, AL 36688
WHEN: 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. CST. Attendees may come on a rolling basis at any time.
BLACK BELT
WHERE: Wallace Community College Library, Reading Room, 3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway, Selma, AL 36703
WHEN: 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. CST
RIVER REGION
WHERE: Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library, 2nd floor Computer Lab, 245 High Street, Montgomery, AL 36104
WHEN: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. CST
CENTRAL ALABAMA
WHERE: Hueytown High School Media Center, 4881 15th Street Road, Hueytown, AL 35023
WHEN: 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. CST
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29:
NORTH ALABAMA
WHERE: West Morgan High School Computer Lab, 261 South Greenway Drive, Trinity, AL 35673
WHEN: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST