Montgomery Police Arrest Suspect in December Dice Game Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Isaiah Williams, 23, with second-degree assault in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 27 at about 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Oakbrook Court. The adult male victim sustained a serious gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim advised that the shooting stemmed from an argument during a dice game.

Further investigation identified Williams as the suspect. He was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and charged.