More Heavy Rain and Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

Another foggy start to the day in many locations as temperatures are in the mid and upper 60s. For our Tuesday, we will forecast a cloudy sky with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Once again the rain could be heavy in spots, a few flooding problems are possible during the day, and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along and north of the U.S. 80 corridor across Central Alabama.

Additionally, some strong storms could form as well and the SPC has the northern half of the state in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5).

This includes areas along and north of line from Thomasville to Montgomery to LaFayette. A few of the stronger storms today could produce small hail and gusty winds, but once again this is a low end threat. The weather stays mild; we project a high today in the low to mid 70s for most places.

WET WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms remain likely at times Wednesday as a weak front pushes down into the state providing a bit more uplift across the state. Temperatures should be in the 70s, so there should be some instability and a few stronger storms could develop, but for now, the SPC has no part of Alabama in a risk for severe weather.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Behind the front, drier air will flow down into the northern half of the state for Thursday and Friday with only a few showers possible. The best chance of showers on these two days will be over the southern half of the state. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A stronger cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms to the state Saturday; a few storms could be strong, but for now the severe weather risk looks low as the main dynamics with this system will be well to the north of the state. Then, cooler, drier air arrives Sunday with rain-free weather statewide. The high Saturday will be in the 70s, dropping into the 50s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A pattern change looks to occur next week, meaning winter returns to Alabama and much of the eastern half of the U.S. More seasonal temperatures are expected for the state with 50s for central portions of the state. Though temperatures look much colder rolling into next week, we are still not looking at a bitterly cold Arctic air invasion through the end of January.

Stay dry out there!

Ryan