MPS School Board Approves Charter School Application

by Justin Walker

The process continues for LIFE Academy, a possible new charter school in Montgomery.

The Montgomery County School Board approved the charter school’s application at its Tuesday night school board meeting.

“Oh my goodness, I think my heart was just going to leap out my chest, I’m so excited,” LIFE Academy Board Member Grace Ward said.

And excitement is other board members felt after MPS School Board voted 5-2 in favor of the application.

“We understand that’s not something they had to do, that’s something they chose to do,” LIFE Academy Board Chairman Norma Chism said.

This was the first step in a long process before Montgomery could see another charter school.

“So when you approve the application, it basically means that the applicant, in this case Life Academy, has checked off all of the boxes in a really good succinct way,” MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said.

Moore says the board will now have 60 days to draw up a contract between the school board and Life Academy.

“At that time, the board may or may not approve the contract. Because we have to do our due diligence as a staff to make sure that we cover our basis,” Moore said.

Chism says she is still negotiating the possible purchase of the former Saint Jude school location on Fairview Avenue.

“There’s a lot that has to happen between now and day 1, and so we have to get over this victory like really quickly because now it’s time to start doing all the hard work,” Chism said.

The school’s board members say the school would start with 90 students in K1 and 6th grade. And then work their way up until they have a kindergarten through 8th grade school.

According to the application, LIFE Academy would need to open by fall 2021.