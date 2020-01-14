Officials: Delta Plane Drops Jet Fuel on Los Angeles School Playground

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jet fuel dumped by an aircraft returning to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto an elementary school playground Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says firefighters assessed 17 children and nine adults who complained of minor injuries. None needed to be taken to a hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 declared an emergency after departing Los Angeles International Airport for Shanghai, China. It landed without incident.

Footage at the scene showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the school. The school is located about 13 miles miles east of Los Angeles.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)