WANTED: Breaking and Entering Suspect Sought by Montgomery Police

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the identity and location of a burglary suspect. The suspect is wanted for a Burglary/Theft of Property Investigation after unlawfully entering the victim’s residence and stole property.

#WANTED: Montgomery police need help finding this burglary suspect. Police say this suspect unlawfully entered the victim’s residence and stole property from the residence. pic.twitter.com/qLmnvIp1Ig — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) January 14, 2020

On Sunday, January 5, between 4:00 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., Investigators say that the suspect captured on video unlawfully entered the victim’s residence and stole property from the residence.

The Montgomery Police Department needs help with the identity and location of this suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity and location of this suspect, call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.