ASU Moving Homecoming to October

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced that Homecoming will move away from the Turkey Day Classic in the fall, and will move to Saturday, October 10 when the Hornets take on Southern University.

“We are excited to be able to announce the change in the Homecoming date,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “Our students, who are a big part of our game day atmosphere, will be able to experience homecoming like many students around the country. We have also surveyed our alumni and heard directly from many of them who have requested that the Homecoming game be separated from the Turkey Day Classic. By moving Homecoming to a different date, our fans will now have the opportunity to take part in three big home contests with the Labor Day Classic and the Turkey Day Classic.”

University President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., says the decision to play the Homecoming game in October was made after careful consideration of the potential impact of the change.

“The University is very aware that this move marks a departure from tradition, but we also understand that having Homecoming in October will provide opportunities for our students to celebrate before going home for the holidays, while also providing a great event for others who support Hornets football,” said Ross. “This is a commitment that we’re making for the University this year and moving forward.”

ASU’s Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. Davida Haywood, also emphasized the significance of the move for the University’s student body.

“We are excited that the 2020 football season will feature a true student Homecoming experience,” said Haywood. “It will allow our students to take the lead in planning educational, cultural and social activities leading up to the game against Southern, which will foster a sense of ownership and Hornet pride in the student body as a whole. This change will also allow us to move in a direction similar to other HBCUs, particularly in honoring Miss ASU with her coronation during Homecoming. It will also give us room to be creative in the kind of activities we offer and really think through what students would want to enjoy. This is a very progressive move for the University.”

Haywood said Homecoming activities will be held Sunday, October 4 – Saturday, October 10.