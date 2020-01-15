BREAKING: House Prosecutors Named for Trump Impeachment Trial

by Alabama News Network Staff

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House prosecutors for the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

They include Democrats Adam Schiff of California and Jerrold Nadler of New York, who led the House impeachment probe.

Pelosi made the announcement this morning, hours before the House was expected to vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

President Trump was impeached last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The charges stem from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats as he withheld security aid to the country.

