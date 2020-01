by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities in Dallas County are trying to identify a woman suspected of stealing a check from the mailbox of a house in Valley Grande.

Sheriff’s investigators say the woman used the check to buy hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise at the Prattville Walmart.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to call the Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office at (334) 874-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.