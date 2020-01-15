Foggy Overnight

by Shane Butler

We head into the nighttime hours with cloudy skies and the potential for dense for to develop. Visibility could be reduced to one half mile or less. You may want to give yourself a little extra time on the commute into work Thursday morning. During the rest of the day, another front marches southward and brings showers with it. Drying will take place behind the front as much cooler air moves into the state Thursday night. Temps will drop into the 40s for overnight lows. Friday is looking cloudy but dry and temps cooler with highs only in the lower 60s. We head into the weekend with a stronger cold front approaching the area. Rain and a few storms are likely on Saturday. Right now, we don’t expect storms to go severe but this will need to be monitored. Much colder air will be spilling into the deep south Sunday. The skies will clear and reveal abundant sunshine but temps only manage mid 50s Sunday afternoon. As high pressure builds in overhead, we get a return to winter most of next week. Highs only top out in the upper 40s but overnight lows go much colder with mid to upper 20s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Next rain event is setting up for later that week.