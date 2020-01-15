Huntingdon College Partnering with Non-Profit Looking to End Hunger by 2030

by Alabama News Network Staff

Huntingdon College will partner with the non-profit organization Rise Against Hunger and their Feeding the Dream initiative for the College’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Monday, January 20, in the James W. Wilson Gymnasium on the College’s Cloverdale Campus. For the service project, students will assemble meal kits for distribution to the world’s most vulnerable populations. College volunteers will work in two shifts, 8:30–9:30 a.m. and 9:30–10:30 a.m., to package 12,096 meals.



Rise Against Hunger’s mission is to end world hunger by the year 2030. The organization is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

There are no classes at Huntingdon College on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but offices are open.



For more information on Rise Against Hunger, see www.riseagainsthunger.org.



In keeping with the College’s motto, “Enter to grow in wisdom; go forth to apply wisdom in service,” Huntingdon conducts a campus-wide service project on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday annually, among many service initiatives. Huntingdon College continues a legacy of faith, wisdom, and service through a liberal arts academic tradition grounded in the Judeo-Christian heritage of the United Methodist Church. For more information on Huntingdon College, see www.huntingdon.edu.