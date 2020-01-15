Macon County Road Flooding

by Alabama News Network Staff

In Macon County officials are warning people to stay away from flooded roads.

Multiple county roads in Macon County are experiencing flooding after heavy rains this week, the most profound is County Rd. 71 near the Lee County and Macon County line.

The roads are in low lying areas , and dangerous sections have been barricaded.

If a barricade is encountered, do not cross barricaded roads, find an alternate route. Damage can lie beneath that is not visible at the surface. Moving waters can sweep vehicles and foot traffic into more turbulent waters.

It will be days before the waters recede enough for officials to get a clear assessment of the damages, and with more rain in the forecast, it may be a week or longer before the full extent of damage is reported.