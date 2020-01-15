Marathon Gas Station on Highway 80 Robbed at Gunpoint, Police Search for Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum says investigators need the the public’s help to identify a masked robber.

Sheriff Granthum says the suspect entered the Marathon gas station on Highway 80 East Sunday night with a gun and demanded money. He says surveillance footage shows the suspect hopped over the counter, grabbed cash and ran out of the store.

Anyone with information that could help authorities identify the suspect are urged to call investigators at 874-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.