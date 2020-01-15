Mostly Cloudy Thursday; Showers And Storms Thursday Night

by Ben Lang

It was a cooler and foggy start to our day across central and south Alabama. A dense fog advisory was in effect this morning as visibility fell below 1 mile in many locations. That advisory has since expired with visibility greatly improved as of early this afternoon. We may have to watch for more fog development overnight. However, another round of showers and even a few storms arrives overnight, which could limit that potential. In the meantime, expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 70s Thursday. Temperatures remain mild this evening, generally hovering in the upper 60s. Overnight lows fall into the low 60s.

Tonight’s round of rain is courtesy of a cold front currently positioned near the mid-south. It’s going to sweep southeast through our area tonight. Rain may not arrive until after midnight, and could persist through early Thursday morning. Go ahead and plan for rain as you head out the door. The rain gradually clears our area to the south, and the rest of Thursday looks relatively dry. However, the rest of the day still looks mostly cloudy, and a few spotty showers are possible also. Temperatures remain cooler also, with highs in the 60s. Thursday night lows fall into the 40s.

Friday looks relatively dry, and could feature some sunshine, at least early in the day. Isolated showers are possible, especially late as the Wednesday night front lifts back north as a warm front. The lift back to the north is the result of another storms system developing to our west. That system gives our area another widespread round of showers (and storms) Saturday. Expect highs in the mid 60s. Friday night lows fall into the 50s.

The previously mentioned storm system brings another cold front into our area by Saturday afternoon. Expect widespread showers and some storms during the day. Severe weather still looks unlikely from this system. Highs reach the 60s Saturday prior to the front, but fall into the 40s Saturday night behind it. Dry and cooler weather returns Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 30s.

MLK day and Tuesday feature our coldest temperatures in our 8-day forecast. Expect highs in the 40s with lows in the 20s both days. No rain is expected either day, with a mostly sunny/mostly clear sky during the days/nights. Next Wednesday looks cool and dry also, with partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 50s. Wednesday night stays cold, with lows in the low 30s.