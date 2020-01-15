Prattville Planning Commission To Hold Public Meeting and Discuss New Housing Development

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Planning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday to discuss rezoning for a single family home development.

The main focus will be to hear from the developer as well as any public feedback.

Currently, an area off of Ridgewood Road, behind Camellia Estates is zoned for single family homes in three different categories. The main agenda of Thursday’s meeting is for the developer to request a change in zoning so it falls under one category.

“R2 and R3 are some of your normal of average classifications for subdivisions. The R5 is something you don’t see quite as regular and you can get a lot more homes in a certain particular area,” said Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie.

Mayor Gillespie says one concern of citizens is the additional traffic new homes will bring to the area.

“It is a process and I do appreciate all of the citizens calling, emailing, texting and so forth. I hope they will continue that because it was set up many many years ago and that’s what we are here for, to listen to the feedback both pros and cons,” said Mayor Gillespie.

The planning commission, which is a body to the city council, will hear the case from the developer and then make a recommendation to the city council.

The public meeting will be held on Thursday at 3 p.m. at City Hall.