Spring-Like Warmth Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

STAYING CLOUDY AND WET: Some rain is expected through the day, but for now, not the coverage we have seen the past couple of days across the area. Temperatures will be well into the 70s this afternoon. A weak cold front will push into the state overnight. which means cooler air and drier conditions the next few days.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Cooler, drier air will flow down into the state these two days with only a few showers possible. The best chance of showers on these two days will be over the southern half of the state. Highs will be in the 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A strong cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms to the state Saturday; a few storms could be strong, but for now, the severe weather risk looks very low as the dynamics are much weaker with this system and instability will be lacking. That system moves out of here by Saturday night, then much colder air arrives Sunday with rain-free weather statewide and mainly sunny. The high Saturday will be in the upper 60s, dropping into the 50s Sunday.

COLDER NEXT WEEK: A big pattern change next week means winter returns to Alabama and much of the eastern half of the U.S. Highs Monday and Tuesday for much of Central Alabama will likely be in the upper 40s, while night will be cold, below freezing, and down into the 20s. Most of the week looks relatively quiet and dry, with perhaps some showers returning by the end of the week.

Have a great day!

Ryan