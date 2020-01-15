Three Arrested in Lee County After Investigation Reveals Kids Locked in Cages

by Alabama News Network Staff

On January 13, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information in regard to a possible child abuse situation in Smiths Station.

Sheriff’s investigators and personnel from the Lee County Department of Human Resources conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 5000 block of County Rd. 246 and made contact with 4 children (ages 3, 4, 10 and 11-years-old).

During the contact, investigators observed two wood constructed cages that had hasps and locks present. Investigation revealed evidence that the children had been locked in the cages on multiple occasions.

Investigators discovered that a fifth child, an 8-month-old, also resided at the residence but was not present at the time of the visit.

All 5 children have been removed from the residence and are in the care of Lee County D.H.R.

On January 15, multiple warrants were obtained by Lee County Investigators.

Pamela Deloris Bond, 66, of Smiths Station was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Child Abuse of Child Less than 6 years of age, 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence. She is being held on a$123,000 bond.

James H. Bond, 69, of Smiths Station was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment. He is being held on a $122,000 bond.

Kylla Michelle Mann, 30, of Smith Station was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Child Abuse of a Child Less than 6 years of age and 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment. She is being held on a $122,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847