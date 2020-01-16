A Few More Mild Days; Winter Temps Return Next Week

by Ryan Stinnett

Areas of dense fog greet you out the door this morning, along with some scattered showers as a cold front pushes south through the state. Behind the front, somewhat cooler, drier air will flow down into state Highs today will be closer to 70°, while lower 60s are expected Friday. During the day Friday, clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next system.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A strong cold front will bring rain to the state Saturday; a few storms are possible, but for now there is no severe weather risk as the dynamics are much weaker with this system and instability will be lacking. That system moves out of here by Saturday night, then much colder air arrives Sunday with rain-free weather statewide. The high Saturday will be in the upper 60s, dropping into the lower 50s on Sunday, with a blustery northwest wind at times, making it feel colder.

WINTER RETURNS NEXT WEEK: A big pattern change means winter returns to Alabama next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday for much of South/Central Alabama will likely be in the 40s, while night will be cold, below freezing, and well down into the 20s. Temperatures slowly moderate through the week, and most of the week looks relatively quiet and dry, with perhaps some showers returning by the end of the week.

