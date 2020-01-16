Cat in the Hat Now Playing At Alabama Shakespeare Festival

by Jalea Brooks

Calling all Dr. Suess fans, a fun twist on the classic, The Cat in the Hat is now playing at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

Whether you grew up reciting the rhyming words off the pages or you’re introducing the kids for the first time, cast members say it’s a crowd favorite with a “thing or two” for everyone. “There are teachers in the audiences and they’re more invested in the story than the kids are sometimes” said Sania Hyatt, who plays the role of Sally. Conrad, the other half of the brother-sister duo, is played by George Lamar who says it was fun to tap into his “inner-child” for the role.

“The Cat in the Hat” is playing at the Shakespeare Festival until January 25th, with a special sensory friendly performance Saturday, January 18th at 10 am. For tickets and more information check here.